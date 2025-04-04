2025 is the year of the ISSF World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in December in Qatar. The shooting World Cup season gets underway with the first leg taking place in Buenos Aires, Argentina, which will host ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/ Shotgun Stage 1 between April 1 and 11. The event will see 410 athletes visit Argentina from 45 nations, with 594 shooters participating across three disciplines. The second leg will start in under two weeks in Lima, Peru, on April 13. Olympic Medalist Manu Bhaker Turns Fashionista, Star Shooter Showcases India Shooting Kit 2025 Ahead of Jam-Packed Season (Watch Video).

As far as India's representation in the ISSF World Cup Stage 1 is concerned, 35 shooters will compete in all 15 medal events, which include 12 individuals and three mixed teams. Double Paris Olympics medalist Manu Bhaker headlines the Indian Shooting Team, becoming the only athlete to feature in two solo events. Ahead of the Stage 1 event in Buenos Aires, all Team India shooters were called for a preparation camp in Delhi at Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Ranges. Fans wondering about how to watch Team India in the ISSF World Cup First Leg on TV and online can scroll below. First Batch of Indian National Shooting Team Leaves for ISSF World Cup 2025 in Argentina.

How To Watch a Live Telecast of the ISSF World Cup in India?

Unfortunately, due to the lack of an official broadcaster partner in India, the ISSF World Cup 2025 first leg in Argentina will not have viewing options on TV. For the ISSF World Cup 2025 first leg online viewing options, scroll below.

How To Watch Live Streaming of ISSF World Cup in India?

However, fans in India can find an online streaming viewing option of the ISSF World Cup 2025 first leg in Buenos Aires on the International Shooting Sport Federation's official YouTube channel for free.

