Shane Warne has found himself in hot waters once again! This time, Jessika Power, a TV reality star, slammed the former Australian legend for seeing him inappropriate messages. The reality star even went on to share a WhatsApp screenshot where the former Australian great had allegedly asked her to meet him at the hotel. Power refused to meet him at the hotel but then Warne kept on messaging her time and again. While speaking about the incident Power said that she responded to him a bit when things got X-rated, she stopped replying. Shane Warne Taunts Michael Vaughan About Weather in UK Ahead of IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4.

"It was even weirder when I had Shane Warne in my inbox the other week. He's a freak. Some of the things he was sending me, I was like, Inappropriate! I replied a little bit to him and then he just got real X-rated. And I was like, I just can't. No wonder he gets into trouble all the time," she said. This is not the first time that Shane Warne has been into the hot waters for his inappropriate behaviour.

For now, check out the screenshot shared by Power below.

Jessika Power shares WhatsApp Screenshot with the messages of Shane Warne (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Shane Warne has been in the news for the kind of a lifestyle he has had. Whether it's about the consumption of drugs and being thrown out of the Australian team or asking a British woman, Laura Sayers to join him in a foursome that also allegedly involved England batsman Kevin Pietersen, he has always been in the news for the wrong reasons. Now, this episode has been added to the list of controversies.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 05, 2021 06:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).