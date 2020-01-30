John Cena's Ex Nikki Bella and Her Twin Sister Brie Bella Are Both Pregnant! Nikki Confirms Pregnancy With Fiance Artem Chigvintsev (View Pics)

Nikki Bella And Brie Bella (Photo Credits: Instagram /

Nikki Bella is pregnant with fiance Artem Chigvintsev on January 29, 2020. Surprisingly, her twin sister Brie Bella is also pregnant, as she will have her second child with husband Daniel Bryan, who is WWE superstar. While for Nikki Bella, this is going to be her first child and she is really excited about it. Nikki Bella got separated with ex-boyfriend John Cena in the year 2018 and she never got pregnant while in a relationship with him. John Cena's Ex-Fiance Nikki Bella Gives All Details About Her Sex Life With New Partner Artem, Calls it 'Best I’ve Ever Had'

Both sisters have wrestler under the tag team name of The Bella Twins and have also held Divas Championship belt. Speaking about Nikki Bella relationship with Artem Chigvintsev, they both met during Dancing with the Stars season 25 in 2017. At that time, Nikki was engaged with John Cena, however, they both spilt in the year 2018. Following, break-up, Nikki confirmed her relationship with Artem Chigvintsev on March 2019 in the season finale of her E! reality show Total Bellas. The couple got engaged in France while on vacation in November 2019.

Nikki Bella Confirms Pregnancy News

Nikki Shares Sonogram of Her Baby

I was like, “Brie whatcha up to?” she was like, “Family in super cute outfits, taking pics for our announcement.” I was like 😧 ARTEM! We haven’t taken any cute pics yet! Lol So lets start with this one. Say hi to our very strong warrior baby! Mama has felt it! Lol ❤️N pic.twitter.com/mHMWJ84cXO — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) January 29, 2020

The Bella twins sisters are due within days of each other. Nikki is happy to know that her expected child is a warrior, as both the mother and child fought the flu together and had victory. Fans will have to wait till August, 2020 as both sisters are expected to deliver in that month.