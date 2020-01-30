John Cena's Ex Nikki Bella and Her Twin Sister Brie Bella Are Both Pregnant! Nikki Confirms Pregnancy With Fiance Artem Chigvintsev (View Pics)

Nikki Bella is pregnant with fiance Artem Chigvintsev on January 29, 2020. Surprisingly, her twin sister Brie Bella is also pregnant, as she will have her second child with husband Daniel Bryan, who is WWE superstar. While for Nikki Bella, this is going to be her first child and she is really excited about it. Nikki Bella got separated with ex-boyfriend John Cena in the year 2018 and she never got pregnant while in a relationship with him. John Cena's Ex-Fiance Nikki Bella Gives All Details About Her Sex Life With New Partner Artem, Calls it 'Best I’ve Ever Had'
Both sisters have wrestler under the tag team name of The Bella Twins and have also held Divas Championship belt. Speaking about Nikki Bella relationship with Artem Chigvintsev, they both met during Dancing with the Stars season 25 in 2017. At that time, Nikki was engaged with John Cena, however, they both spilt in the year 2018. Following, break-up, Nikki confirmed her relationship with Artem Chigvintsev on March 2019 in the season finale of her E! reality show Total Bellas. The couple got engaged in France while on vacation in November 2019.
Nikki Bella Confirms Pregnancy News
View this post on Instagram
I can’t even begin to describe to all of you how happy I am! I’M GOING TO BE A MOM!! It’s something I have wanted to be my whole life. I was definitely shocked when I found out. And so nervous! I wasn’t expecting it and felt I wasn’t ready but this journey of life is unpredictable. I thank God every day and night for bringing this amazing blessing and miracle into my life! I am already SO IN LOVE!! My baby and I have already fought the flu together and had victory! So I know we can take on anything in this world we want to... together. ❤️ I love my little warrior baby! My baby is SO strong it’s crazy! (Mama felt it everyday first trimester lol) Can’t tell if it’s the wrestling genes or the ballroom!! Lol It has lover and fighter blood and I will help my baby be a game changer this world needs! Thank you all for the love and support! So happy not to keep it a secret anymore! I’m 13 weeks tomorrow and already showing a little! So goodbye big sweatshirts and back to my crop tops lol jk well maybe not! @thebriebella This life just wants you and I to be twinning at everything we do lol and even though we were shocked, beyond shocked, here’s another journey that I am so grateful to God to have you by my side. You have already been the best teacher! And Bird too lol making sure I drink a lot of water and telling me my belly is getting big. Goodness I love her so! Oh and @theartemc your pure joy, bliss, love and happiness has meant everything to me! To already watch you step up to be the best Dad for this little one makes my heart smile so big! I know we aren’t husband and wife yet but I love our commitment to this child already. Ok Bella Army prepare to get flooded with our pregnancy journey till August! And make sure to watch our @people magazine interview online and a fun interview and more pics will hit newsstands on Friday! And the third slide!! Omg my baby!!!🥰❤️🤰🏻👶🏼👩🏽🤝👨🏼 PS! Artem and I haven’t taken our cute pregnancy announcement pics yet lol but we are working on that! Brie and Bryan reminded us of that yesterday!! Lol
Nikki Shares Sonogram of Her Baby
I was like, “Brie whatcha up to?” she was like, “Family in super cute outfits, taking pics for our announcement.” I was like 😧 ARTEM! We haven’t taken any cute pics yet! Lol So lets start with this one. Say hi to our very strong warrior baby! Mama has felt it! Lol ❤️N pic.twitter.com/mHMWJ84cXO
— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) January 29, 2020
The Bella twins sisters are due within days of each other. Nikki is happy to know that her expected child is a warrior, as both the mother and child fought the flu together and had victory. Fans will have to wait till August, 2020 as both sisters are expected to deliver in that month.