Bengal Warriors would take on Telugu Titans in the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 on Monday, February 7. The match would be contested at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru and is set to get started at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Bengal Warriors, who are the defending champions, have had a rocky tournament so far. They are nowhere close to the top four, finding themselves at the 11th spot with 41 points from 17 matches. They have faced a defeat to Patna Pirates in their last match and Maninder Singh's side would aim to perform well and bring about a positive result this time around. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

Their opponents-Telugu Titans, have performed even poorly so far in the competition. With just one win in 16 matches, they lay at the bottom of the points table and are on the verge of being eliminated from the competition. Let us have a look at the live streaming details of this match.

Where To Watch Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD and other regional channels.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans live online streaming.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2022 06:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).