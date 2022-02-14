Gujarat Giants and Puneri Paltan clash in a Pro Kabaddi League encounter on Monday, February 14. The match is set to be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru and would begin a 9:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Gujarat Giants would be high on confidence after a thrilling win over UP Yoddha and that victory has enhanced their chances of making it to the playoffs. But they now collide with Puneri Paltan, a side that has lost just once in five matches. Puneri Paltan is a side in seriously good form and it would not be easy for Giants to overcome them. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

Separated by just two points, Gujarat and Pune face-off today in a crucial encounter, with the winner having an increased chance of making it to the playoffs. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of this match.

Where To Watch Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Dinsey+Hotstar app or website to catch Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan live online streaming.

