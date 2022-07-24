The 69th Men's National Kabaddi Championship has reached its business end as eight teams have qualified for the quarterfinals of the competition. The 2022 edition of the senior championships are being played at Charkhi Dadri in Haryana. For live streaming details of the Men's National Kabaddi Championship 2022 finals live streaming details, can scroll down below. Men's National Kabaddi Championship 2022: Harayana, T.N, U.P, Chandigarh, Goa, Maharashtra Reach Quarterfinals.

Indian Railways, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Services, Haryana, Chandigarh and Maharashtra have booked their place in the quarterfinals of Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2022 as they aim to become the new champions. Indian Railways are the defending champions and will be aiming to defend their crown.

Fixture List

The 🤜💥🤛 for a place in the semi-finals begins now! Predict your Top-4️⃣ teams now 👇 For more updates, visit the Official Pro Kabaddi app & https://t.co/cfORnUSbcf 👨‍💻 pic.twitter.com/dFcComJEQW — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) July 24, 2022

When Is Men's National Kabaddi Championship 2022 Finals (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The quarterfinals, semifinals and finals of the National Kabaddi Championship 2022 will be played on Sunday (July 24, 2022). The matches are being played at the Charkhi Dadri in Haryana.

Where To Watch Men's National Kabaddi Championship 2022 Finals Telecast on TV?

Unfortunately, live telecast of the Men's National Kabaddi Championship 2022 will not be available in India as there are no official broadcasters of the competition.

How To Watch Men's National Kabaddi Championship 2022 Finals Live Streaming Online?

Live streaming of the 69th Senior National Men’s Kabaddi Championship, which is being played in Haryana, can be found on Kabaddi Haryana’s official YouTube channel.

