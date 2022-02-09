Telugu Titans will be up against Gujarat Giants in a Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 encounter on Wednesday, February 09, 2022. The match would be played at the Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru and is scheduled to begin at 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans searching for Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants, PKL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

Both the teams have been underwhelming so far but enter the game with very different objectives. Gujarat Giants, who are on a two-game winning run, aim to keep their playoff hopes alive with a win. Meanwhile, Tamil Thalaivas find themselves at the bottom of the points table and will be hoping to get back to the win column.

Where To Watch Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD and other regional channels.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants live online streaming.

