Telugu Titans and Gujarat Giants meet in the match number 48 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22. The PKL Season 8 clash will be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru on January 11, 2022 (Tuesday) at 9:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Patna Pirates vs U Mumba, PKL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

It is a contest between two bottom-placed teams. While Gujarat Giants are on the 11th spot on the PKL 2021-22 points table, Telugu Titans are on 12th spot. Both the teams have played seven games. Giants have managed to win one game but Titans are yet to open their account.

Where To Watch Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants live online streaming.

