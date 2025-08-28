Match 22 of the ongoing Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2025 will see two sides with opposite fortunes in the season lock horns against each other as bottom-placed Kanpur Superstars will challenge Lucknow Falcons on August 27. The Kanpur Superstars vs Lucknow Falcons UP T20 League 2025 match will be crucial for both teams, as the former will hope to draw level with other teams on six points, while the latter will be eager to break away from the pack in the middle. Shubham Mishra Rattles Opposition With Stellar Five-Wicket Haul, Achieves Feat During Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras UP T20 League 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Kanpur Superstars are sitting in the bottom place of the UP T20 League 2025 points table, with two wins from seven matches. However, Superstars will gain confidence from their thumping 128-run win in their last match. On the other hand, Lucknow Falcons are third in the UP T20 league 2025 points table, and are having a topsy-turvy ride in the competition, with three wins and four losses.

Kanpur Superstars vs Lucknow Falcons UP T20 2025 Details

Match Kanpur Superstars vs Lucknow Falcons Date Thursday, August 28 Time 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venues Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 3 (Live Telecast) Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

When is Kanpur Superstars vs Lucknow Falcons UP T20 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

On the lookout for their third win of the season, Kanpur Superstars will take on Lucknow Falcons in UP T20 2025 on Thursday, August 27. The Kanpur Superstars vs Lucknow Falcons UP T20 League 2025 match will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow and will start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Kanpur Superstars vs Lucknow Falcons UP T20 2025?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner for the UPT20 2025. Fans in India will find viewing options for the Superstars vs Falcons live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 3 channel on TV. For Kanpur Superstars vs Lucknow Falcons live streaming online viewing option, read below. Rinku Singh Century: Explosive Batter Smashes 108* off 48 Balls in Meerut Mavericks vs Gaur Gorakhpur Lions UP T20 League 2025, Warms Up for Asia Cup 2025 in Style (Watch Video).

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Kanpur Superstars vs Lucknow Falcons UP T20 2025?

Sony Sports Network has the streaming rights to the Kanpur vs Lucknow UPT20 2025. Fans in India can watch the Kanpur Superstars vs Lucknow Falcons live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website. But for that, fans would require a subscription. Expect a quality game of T20 cricket with two in-form teams squaring off.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 28, 2025 10:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).