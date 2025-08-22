Rinku Singh showed that he was pretty ready for the Asia Cup 2025, with a stunning century in the UP T20 League 2025. Captaining the Meerut Mavericks, the explosive batter scored an unbeaten 108 off just 48 deliveries to propel his side to a victory over Gaur Gorakhpur Lions at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday, August 21. Chasing 168, Meerut Mavericks found themselves in a precarious position at 38/4 at one stage and Rinku Singh took it on himself to steer his team past the finish line. The KKR star smashed the Gaur Gorakhapur Lions bowlers to all sides of the park and scored a blazing century, helping Meerut Mavericks win the match with seven balls to spare. His innings included seven fours and eight sixes. Rinku Singh warmed up for the Asia Cup 2025 in style and is expected to play a crucial role as the Men in Blue look to defend their title. India start their Asia Cup 2025 journey against the UAE on September 10. UP T20 League 2025 Schedule: Get Full Time Table With Date and Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Cricket Fixtures of Uttar Pradesh T20 League Season 3.

Watch Highlights of Rinku Singh's Century in UP T20 League 2025:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)