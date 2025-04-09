KK Full PSL 2025 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Karachi Kings has been one of the most high-profile franchises in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), remaining as the most expensive in the league until 2017, worth USD 26 million in 2015. As the name suggests, Kings are based out of Karachi, which is the economic hub of Pakistan, and play all their cricket at the National Stadium. Meanwhile, you can download the Karachi Kings PDF Schedule here. Across nine seasons of PSL, Karachi have managed to win the league only once in 2020, while finishing as many as six times in fourth-placed or below. PSL 2025 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Pakistan Super League Season 10.

For PSL 2025, the Kings have a new coach in Ravi Bopara, a new fast bowling coach in Shaun Tait, and a new captain in David Warner. In PSL 2024, they finished a lowly fifth in the points table, with four wins and six losses out of 10 matches, pushing them out of the playoffs race, under the captaincy of Shan Masood, who leading the franchise for the first time. On Which Channel PSL 2025 Will be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch Pakistan Super League T20 Cricket Matches Live Streaming Online?

KK Full PSL 2025 Schedule

Date Time Match Venue April 12 7:30 PM IST Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Karachi April 15 8:30 PM IST Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Karachi April 18 8:30 PM IST Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Karachi April 20 8:30 PM IST Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Karachi April 21 8:30 PM IST Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Karachi April 25 8:30 PM IST Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Lahore May 1 2:30 PM IST Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Multan May 4 8:30 PM IST Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Lahore May 8 8:30 PM IST Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings Rawalpindi May 10 7:30 PM IST Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings Rawalpindi

Karachi Kings' squad for PSL 2025 is a blend of experience and youth, with the likes of Litton Das, Warner, Kane Williamson, Omair Yousuf, Masood, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Arafat Minhas, Hasan Ali, and Muhammad Riazullah. Apart from specialist batters and bowlers, the influx of all-rounders adds more depth to the squad.

