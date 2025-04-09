KK Full PSL 2025 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Karachi Kings has been one of the most high-profile franchises in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), remaining as the most expensive in the league until 2017, worth USD 26 million in 2015. As the name suggests, Kings are based out of Karachi, which is the economic hub of Pakistan, and play all their cricket at the National Stadium. Meanwhile, you can download the Karachi Kings PDF Schedule here. Across nine seasons of PSL, Karachi have managed to win the league only once in 2020, while finishing as many as six times in fourth-placed or below. PSL 2025 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Pakistan Super League Season 10.
For PSL 2025, the Kings have a new coach in Ravi Bopara, a new fast bowling coach in Shaun Tait, and a new captain in David Warner. In PSL 2024, they finished a lowly fifth in the points table, with four wins and six losses out of 10 matches, pushing them out of the playoffs race, under the captaincy of Shan Masood, who leading the franchise for the first time. On Which Channel PSL 2025 Will be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch Pakistan Super League T20 Cricket Matches Live Streaming Online?
KK Full PSL 2025 Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Match
|Venue
|April 12
|7:30 PM IST
|Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans
|Karachi
|April 15
|8:30 PM IST
|Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars
|Karachi
|April 18
|8:30 PM IST
|Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators
|Karachi
|April 20
|8:30 PM IST
|Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United
|Karachi
|April 21
|8:30 PM IST
|Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi
|Karachi
|April 25
|8:30 PM IST
|Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings
|Lahore
|May 1
|2:30 PM IST
|Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings
|Multan
|May 4
|8:30 PM IST
|Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings
|Lahore
|May 8
|8:30 PM IST
|Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings
|Rawalpindi
|May 10
|7:30 PM IST
|Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings
|Rawalpindi
Karachi Kings' squad for PSL 2025 is a blend of experience and youth, with the likes of Litton Das, Warner, Kane Williamson, Omair Yousuf, Masood, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Arafat Minhas, Hasan Ali, and Muhammad Riazullah. Apart from specialist batters and bowlers, the influx of all-rounders adds more depth to the squad.
