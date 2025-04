PSL 2025 Full Schedule: The tenth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) is here. For the first time, PSL will run alongside the Indian Premier League (IPL). Like the previous season, PSL 2025 or PSL X will feature a total of six teams. Meanwhile, you can download the PSL 2025 Full Schedule here. PSL 2025 will have a double round robin format with matches to be played across four cities in Pakistan. Pakistan Super League Releases New 'X Dekho' Anthem Featuring Star Ali Zafar Ahead of PSL 2025 (Watch Video).

After the first round, the top four teams will head to playoffs. The winner of Qualifier 1 will advance to the final and the loser will meet the winner of Eliminator 1. The winner of Eliminator 2 will become the second team to enter the finals. Islamabad United are the defending champions after winning the ninth edition final against Multan Sultans. PSL 2025 New Logo Unveiled Ahead of Pakistan Super League Season 10 (Watch Video).

PSL 2025 Full Schedule

Match Date and Time (IST) Teams Venue 1 April 11, 8:30 PM Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium 2 April 12, 2:30 PM Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium 3 April 12, 7:30 PM Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans National Stadium Karachi 4 April 13, 8:30 PM Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium 5 April 14, 8:30 PM Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium 6 April 15, 8:30 PM Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars National Stadium Karachi 7 April 16, 8:30 PM Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium 8 April 18, 8:30 PM Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators National Stadium Karachi 9 April 19, 8:30 PM Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium 10 April 20, 8:30 PM Karachi Kings vs Islamabad National Stadium Karachi 11 April 21, 8:30 PM Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi National Stadium Karachi 12 April 22, 8:30 PM Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Multan Cricket Stadium 13 April 23, 8:30 PM Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Multan Cricket Stadium 14 April 24, 8:30 PM Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Gaddafi Stadium Lahore 15 April 25, 8:30 PM Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Gaddafi Stadium Lahore 16 April 26, 8:30 PM Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Gaddafi Stadium Lahore 17 April 27, 8:30 PM Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Gaddafi Stadium Lahore 18 April 29, 8:30 PM Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans Gaddafi Stadium Lahore 19 April 30, 8:30 PM Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Gaddafi Stadium Lahore 20 May 01, 2:30 PM Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Multan Cricket Stadium 21 May 01, 7:30 PM Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Gaddafi Stadium Lahore 22 May 02, 8:30 PM Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Gaddafi Stadium Lahore 23 May 03, 8:30 PM Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United Gaddafi Stadium Lahore 24 May 04, 8:30 PM Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Gaddafi Stadium Lahore 25 May 05, 8:30 PM Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Multan Cricket Stadium 26 May 07, 8:30 PM Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium 27 May 08, 8:30 PM Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium 28 May 09, 8:30 PM Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium 29 May 10, 2:30 PM Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Multan Cricket Stadium 30 May 10, 7:30 PM Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium 31 May 13, 8:30 PM Qualifier 1 Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium 32 May 14, 8:30 PM Eliminator 1 Gaddafi Stadium Lahore 33 May 16, 8:30 PM Eliminator 2 Gaddafi Stadium Lahore 34 May 18, 8:30 PM Final Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

Islamabad United have won the most number of PSL titles- three. Lahore Qalandars have won PSL twice while Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings have won PSL once.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 06, 2025 09:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).