India and Australia face each other on Day 2 of the 4th Test at The Gabba on January 16, 2021 (Saturday). Both teams are tied at 1-1 and will be hoping to record a win to claim the series. Meanwhile, we bring you all the news related to that Wayne Rooney Retires From Football; Appointed As Derby County Manager.

Premier League action continues on the day with huge fixtures for teams near the bottom of the table. West Brom face out of form Wolves while Fulham, who have gained some form on recent games, take on top-four chasing Chelsea. Leicester face Southampton as both look to keep in their brilliant start to the season. Arjun Tendulkar Takes Maiden Wicket For Mumbai on Debut (Watch Video).

India’s domestic T20 tournament, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy continues with matchday 7. Several teams across the various groups play on the seventh day of the competition. The Twenty 20 tournament will start at 12:00 pm IST with games also scheduled to be played at 07:00 pm.

Cricket action further continues in BBL 2020-21 as table-toppers Sydney Sixers take on in-form Perth Scorchers. Football action further continues in ISL 2020-21 as Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC face each other in a high profile fixture. Both teams are in the top four of the points table.