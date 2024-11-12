Mike Tyson’s return to the ring made the headlines nearly 10 months ago and his match was booked against Jake Paul. Netflix entered the live streaming of boxing matches with this mega bout. There were several other big-name boxers in the event in different categories Katie Taylor, Amanda Serrano, Mario Barrios, Whindersson Nunes and Abel Ramos. American Boxer And Youtuber Jake Paul Involved in Physical Altercation With Neeraj Goyat After Indian Boxer Confronts Him For Using Abusive Language (Watch Video).

Starting the mega event, Haryana's Neeraj Goyat created history when the professional boxer beat Brazil's Whindersson Nunes with a unanimous decision on November 16 in their much-anticipated boxing bout at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The 33-year-old defeated Brazilian Youtuber in the super middleweight-class bout, which lasted all six rounds. Interestingly, Goyat's bout was a precursor to his idol Mike Tyson's high-profile clash against Jake Paul. So far Neeraj Goyat has played 25 professional boxing matches and won 19 of them. Eight of them were knockout wins for the Haryana-born boxers. He also played in MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) and has won both his matches. Here are more details about Neeraj Goyat.

Neeraj Goyat: Journey Passion for Boxing to Multiple Championships

Born on November 11, 1991, Neeraj Goyat was interested in gymnastics at an early age. But later, looking at the boxers’ physique and the personality he got interested in boxing. In one of his interviews, Neeraj Goyat mentioned that he was really impressed with their level of fitness and longevity and that's how he shifted to boxing. ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’: Neeraj Goyat Calls Sana Sultan ‘Fake’ After Getting Evicted From Show, Opens Up on Plans To Collaborate With Akshay Kumar.

Neeraj Goyat learned early and performed well in boxing and is currently a promising figure in Indian boxing. The first Indian boxer to have made it to the WBC (World Boxing Council) world rankings. He was even featured in the Indian reality TV show Big Boss.

Neeraj Goyat has achieved significant milestones in his career.

Junior National 2007 – Bronze

Youth National 2008 – Gold

All India Super Cup 2010 – Silver

All India AK Mishra 2010 – Gold

National Games 2011 – Silver

Senior National 2012 – Silver

Neeraj Goyat can reach new highs if he wins the super middleweight bout against the Brazilian boxer Whindersson Nunes. Neeraj’s story can be seen as an inspiration for many aspiring sportspersons in the country and encourages them to take boxing as a profession too.

