Milkha Singh Proud of Daughter Mona Milkha Singh, a Frontline Doctor Who Is Treating COVID-19 Patients in USA

Milkha Singh Proud of His Daughter Dr Mona Milkha Singh (Photo Credits: Twitter and Facebook)

The outspread of COVID-19 has spread in all parts of the world and after Italy, USA has been greatly affected due to the virus. The deadly disease has claimed the lives of more than 40,000 people and has caused 1.5 lakh of death worldwide. The doctors, nurses, staff workers all across the world have been working relentlessly to save the lives of people and this includes Dr Mona Milkha Singh, daughter of our athlete Milkha Singh. Dr Mona worked at the Metropolitan Hospital Center in New York, attending to emergency patients of coronavirus. Milkha Singh's Daughter Fights Dr Mona Singh COVID-19 Pandemic from Frontline in New York Hospital.

Needless to say that the former World Champion is really proud of his daughter. While speaking to one of the agencies, he said that the family is in touch with her and she asks them to take care of themselves. “My daughter Mona Milkha Singh is a doctor in New York. We are very proud of her. She speaks to us daily&asks us to take care of ourselves. We are concerned about her but she has to perform her duty,” said Former Olympian Milkha Singh on daughter treating COVID-19 patients at a US hospital.

So very proud of my sister. She says she feel like she is running a marathon every day. Every life saved is her reward. https://t.co/GqiQIvahPD — Jeev Milkha Singh (@JeevMilkhaSingh) April 20, 2020

Earlier her elder brother Jeev Milkha Singh said that Dr Monas has been working as a machine every day and also works 12 hours a day. “She has been working five days a week, sometimes day shifts, sometimes night shifts, 12-hour shifts and it is tough but she has to do the job as best as she can” he had said.