The Super 8 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 continues to unfold, with a crucial Group 1 fixture scheduled for 23 February 2026. Two-time champions West Indies will face Zimbabwe at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, with the first ball set to be bowled at 7:00 pm IST. As the race for the semi-finals intensifies, both teams will be eager to secure vital early points in what is proving to be a highly competitive group. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Points Table With Net Run-Rate (NRR).

Today’s T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule (23 February)

Category Details Match Zimbabwe vs West Indies (Super 8, Match 44) Tournament ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Date Monday, 23 February 2026 Start Time 7:00 pm IST / 1:30 pm GMT Venue Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 44: Zimbabwe vs West Indies (Group 1)

Zimbabwe arrive in Mumbai with significant momentum following a highly successful group stage campaign. They caused the standout upset of the tournament by finishing at the top of Group B, a run that effectively eliminated 2021 champions Australia from the competition. Relying on disciplined bowling and cohesive team performances, Zimbabwe will look to challenge the established heavyweights in this next phase. T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Schedule Confirmed: Full Fixtures, Groups and Format.

Conversely, the West Indies have demonstrated consistent and powerful form throughout the tournament. They were the first team to officially secure a Super 8 berth after dominating Group C, wrapping up their group stage with a commanding victory over England. The Caribbean side boasts a strong batting line-up that is well-suited to the traditionally batter-friendly conditions at the Wankhede Stadium

