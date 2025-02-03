Mumbai, February 3: The Dallas Mavericks have confirmed the arrival of 10-time All-Star Anthony Davis and Small Guard Max Christie after the news of their trade with the Los Angeles Lakers, which sends franchise player Luka Doncic sent shockwaves throughout the National Basketball Association on Sunday. The 2024 NBA finalists announced the news on ‘X’ welcoming the duo to the Mavs family. Luka Doncic Shares Heartfelt Post For Dallas Mavericks' Fans After Shocking Trade to Los Angeles Lakers, Says ‘I Am Leaving the City That…’ (See Post).

Utah Jazz facilitated the deal for both sides in a three-team trade which saw Los Angeles get Doncic, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris, while Dallas received Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 Lakers first-round pick. The Jazz, meanwhile, got Jalen Hood-Schifino from Los Angeles and two second-round picks.

Dallas fans have particularly been on uproar since the news broke out with many questioning the upper management for sending a player of Doncic’s capabilities. Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison is said to have been the mastermind behind the move and claimed AD’s arrival gives his team a better chance of winning the championship as ‘defense wins championships.’

“We really feel like we got ahead of what was going to be a tumultuous summer, him being eligible for the supermax and also a year away from him being able to opt out of any contract, so we really felt like we got out in front of that. We know teams, they’ve had it out there, teams have been loading up to try to sign him once that comes available." NBA 2024-25: Miami Heat Suspends Jimmy Butler Indefinitely Ahead of Trade Deadline.

“I believe that defense wins championships. I believe that getting an All-Defensive center and an All-NBA player with a defensive mindset gives us a better chance. We’re built to win now and in the future,” said Harrison to The News.

Harrison also revealed he did text and leave a phone message for Doncic but did not get any reply. “My guess is he probably doesn’t want to talk to me.”

Doncic is currently ruled out after having suffered a strained left calf. The injury occurred during Dallas' Christmas Day meeting with the Timberwolves. Doncic was limited to 16 minutes of action before going down with the injury and was later ruled out for the game. He has not played since. Doncic has appeared in only 22 of 49 games for the Mavericks this season.

