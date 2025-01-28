Jimmy Butler, known for his hustle and clutch plays has been an integral part of the Miami Heat’s post-Wade era. He led the side to multiple playoffs and even won Eastern Conference titles with the side. But the 35-year-old star is out of favour right now after the franchise decided to move him to the bench. Upon hearing that, Butler walked away from the shoot-around. The Miami Heat had issued an indefinite suspension to the star. Interestingly this is their third suspension of the month for Jimmy Butler. NBA Superstar Stephen Curry Drives Stranded Rookie Quinten Post Home After He Fails to Book Uber Late Night, Golden State Warriors Star Narrates Story (Watch Video).

Miami Heat Suspends Jimmy Butler Indefinitely Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Miami Heat are suspending Jimmy Butler indefinitely, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/iQrD0OeyL3 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)