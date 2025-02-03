NBA world was shocked with a mega trade including Anthony Davis and Luka Doncic. The three-team trade saw Luka Doncic moving to Los Angeles Lakers while Anthony Davis heading towards the Dallas Mavericks. Now, LeBron James-Luka Doncic duo and Kyrie Irving-Anthony Davis are interesting duos to watch on the court. Doncic – Dallas Mavericks’ franchise player got emotional after the news, and shared a heartfelt post, thanking the Dallas Mavericks’ fans. He added that Dallas was his ‘home away from home’. Check out the post below. NBA 2024-25: Miami Heat Suspends Jimmy Butler Indefinitely Ahead of Trade Deadline.

Post Shared by Luka Doncic After Being Traded to LA Lakers

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)