Neeraj Chopra is standing on the brink of scripting history for India in track and field athletics and when he takes the field for the men's javelin throw final event at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Saturday, August 7, Indians from all across the would perhaps be glued to their television sets or mobile screens-hoping that the 23-year old comes up with the best performance in his career and achieves something that no one else from the country, even Asia has ever achieved. Chopra has been the talk of the town as has been seen as one of India's rising stars in track and field athletics. It all began when he took up javelin throw to shed body fat and today, he finds himself in one of the biggest sporting events of the world with just one very good performance away from getting his name etched into the history books. Best Of Luck Neeraj Chopra! Fans Wish Indian Athlete Ahead Of Javelin Throw Final At Tokyo Olympics 2020

Neeraj Chopra was highly tipped to win a medal for India at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and he did do justice to all of those expectations, by storming his way to the finals with a first attempt throw of 85.64m, topping a group that comprised of 2017 World Champion and gold medal favorite Johannes Vetter. As he gets ready to compete in the men's javelin throw final event, let us look at few records that he can potentially break if he wins, or even secures a podium finish.

1) He can become the first Indian athlete to win a medal in track and field athletics in the Olympics. The only other athlete to have won India podium finishes in track and field athletics in the Olympics was Norman Pritchard, who won two silver medals in the 1900 Paris Games. Neeraj Chopra can potentially end India's 100-year wait for an Olympic medal in athletics.

2) Not just India, but Neeraj Chopra can potentially become the first Asian to win an Olympic gold medal in the javelin throw event at the Olympics.

3) Neeraj Chopra's best throw of the season is 88.07m and two athletes, who had a better record than him-Trinidad and Tobago's Keshorn Walcott and Marcin Krukowski have failed to make it to the finals. That leaves Germany's Johannes Vetter with the highest throw ahead of Chopra. Vetter's best this season is 96.26m and although one can say that overcoming that would be a bit difficult, Chopra can potentially win a silver. If Chopra can breach the 90m-mark, he can become a medal winner in Tokyo.

He has been a man of many firsts. Winning the gold medal in the 2018 Asian Games, and also the junior athletics World Championships in 2016. He can well and truly become the first Indian to win an Olympic medal in track and field athletics!

What's more, is that he can fulfill what great athletes like Milkha Singh and PT Usha missed out on achieving. If there's anything to go by, Chopra's performance in the qualifying rounds can be an indication of the superb show that fans can expect from the Haryana athlete.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 07, 2021 03:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).