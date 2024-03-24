After facing a loss at the hands of Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of the Indian Premier League 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face Punjab Kings in their next cash-rich league encounter. PBKS made a winning start to their campaign and defeated Delhi Capitals by four wickets in the first match of the tournament. PBKS vs DC Stat Highlights, IPL 2024: Sam Curran Guides Punjab Kings to an Easy Four-Wicket Win Over Delhi Capitals

RCB started off well during the clash against Chennai Super Kings wherein opener Faf du Plessis smashed the opposition bowlers in the first few overs of the innings. However, the du Plessis-led side lost quick wickets in a bunch and ended up with a lower score than where they should have had. In the end, RCB wasn't able to impress with their bowling, and CSK chased down the target easily at Chepauk. RCB would be hoping to bring back their campaign on track when they take on PBKS in Bengaluru. CSK vs RCB Stat Highlights, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings Continue Dominance Over Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Chepauk With Six-Wicket Win

Punjab Kings on the other hand put up a decent show against Delhi Capitals in Mohali. PBKS were able to defeat the Capitals in their opening Indian Premier League 2024 match by four wickets. The team's bowling was spot on and they would hope to repeat the same in their next match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

RCB vs PBKS Head-to-Head Record in IPL

The Punjab Kings have a slight edge over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the head-to-head record in the Indian Premier League. Both sides have encountered each other on 31 occasions in the cash-rich in which PBKS have been victorious on 17 occasions whereas RCB have won the rest 14 games.

RCB vs PBKS Match Number 6 TATA IPL 2024 Key Players

Shikhar Dhawan Faf du Plessis Sam Curran Virat Kohli Kagiso Rabada Mohammed Siraj

RCB vs PBKS Match Number 6 TATA IPL 2024 Key Battles

The fans would be very willing to witness the key battle between the captains Shikhar Dhawan and Faf du Plessis and also how Virat Kohli plays out against Kagiso Rabada.

RCB vs PBKS Match Number 6 TATA IPL 2024 Venue and Match Timing

The RCB vs. PBKS IPL 2024 Match Number 6 will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, March 25, 2024. The match will start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST.

RCB vs PBKS Match Number 6 TATA IPL 2024 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2024 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV channels to catch the live telecast of the RCB vs PBKS match 6 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online streaming rights of the TATA IPL 2024 in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 match 6 in India.

RCB vs PBKS Match Number 6 TATA IPL 2024 Likely Playing XI:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat (wk), Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

