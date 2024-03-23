The Punjab Kings got off to a brilliant start in the Indian Premier League and handed over a defeat a four-wicket defeat to Delhi Capitals. While batting first DC were off to a decent start at the Mullanpur Stadium wherein openers David Warner and Mitchell Marsh 39 runs from 20 balls. However, despite getting a decent start, DC kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. At one point, the visitors were 138/7 and at one 150 also didn't look possible for the team. However, Abishek Porel played a quick hand of 32 runs from ten balls and helped the team put up a score of 174/9. Sam Curran Wins Man of the Match Award in PBKS vs DC IPL 2024 Match

Chasing down the target, Punjab Kings lost their first wicket early in the form of Shikhar Dhawan for a score of 34 runs. Jonny Bairstow also didn't do much and got out after scoring nine runs. The hosts were provided a major boost by Sam Curran who played an innings of 63 runs from 47 balls. However, towards the later end, PBKS lost a few wickets but Liam Livingstone ensured that PBKS won the match and helped his team get over the line with four wickets to spare. Sam Curran Scores First Half Century of IPL 2024, Achieves Feat During PBKS vs DC Match

PBKS vs DC IPL 2024 Stat Highlights

#Rishabh Pant made a comeback to the cricket field after 454 days. Pant played his last cricket match in December 2022.

#Rishabh Pant completed 400 fours during the PBKS vs DC IPL 2024 match.

#Sam Curran hit his first half-century in the Indian Premier League and played an innings of 63 runs from 47 balls.

#Punjab Kings remain undefeated for the eighth time in their first Indian Premier League match.

The Delhi Capitals will be hoping to make a comeback in their next match when they take on the Rajasthan Royals in their next match. On the other hand, Punjab Kings would be hoping to continue their winning momentum.

