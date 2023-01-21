After protests staged by eminent Indian Wrestlers against the conduct of Wrestling Federation of India and it's president Brij Bhusan Sharan Singh, the Centre directed Singh to “step aside from day-to-day activity” as the WFI President till an inquiry was over in four weeks. But the Wrestling Federation of India’s decided to go ahead with a national tournament in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda and despite the directives, the tournament was presided over by WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Saturday. Vinod Tomar, Assistant Secretary of Wrestling Federation of India, Suspended by Sports Ministry.

As per reports, the Centre was not pleased with Singh presiding over the tournament as the chief guest. “He should have avoided chairing the tournament in Gonda,” a central functionary had told News18. As a result, the centre further directed the WFI to cancel the tournament as well as suspend all other ongoing activities.

“The Ministry of Sports has communicated to the Wrestling Federation of India on Saturday that in view of the Government’s decision to appoint an Oversight Committee to investigate the various allegations raised by athletes against the Federation, WFI will suspend all ongoing activities with immediate effect, unless the Oversight Committee is formally appointed and takes over the day-to-day functioning of WFI,” a Sports Ministry statement on Saturday evening said. Wrestlers Protest: We Trust Our Government, No Protest on Sunday; Will Wait for Justice, Says Bajrang Punia.

“In view of the direction to suspend all activities immediately, the Sports Ministry has asked WFI to also cancel the ongoing Ranking Tournament in Gonda, UP. The Ministry has directed WFI to return the entry fees charged to participants for the ongoing event. In yet another decision, the Sports Ministry has issued an order to suspend the Assistant Secretary of WFI, Shri. Vinod Tomar, with immediate effect, to ensure proper functioning of WFI,” the ministry statement added.

