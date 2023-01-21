The prolonged protests of the Wrestlers against the conducts of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) finally sees a development as the Union Sports Ministry on Saturday suspended wrestling body's assistant secretary Vinod Tomar, saying that his presence will be detrimental to the development of the high priority discipline. Tomar worked closely with the WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and looked after the day-to-day affairs of the federation. Wrestlers Protest: We Trust Our Government, No Protest on Sunday; Will Wait for Justice, Says Bajrang Punia.

Vinod Tomar Suspended by Sports Ministry

Sports Ministry suspends WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 21, 2023

