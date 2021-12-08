The year 2021 is on the verge of ending and we by now have enough sporting events on the calendar which have made the Indians cheer for the country. The events like Tokyo Olympics 2022, ICC T20 World Cup, Indian Premier League 2021-22 were the events were the ones who kept up with the trends on Google. Apart from the IPL, the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup is the second most googled event in India. The event was held in Dubai and other cities of UAE. Google Year In Search 2021: Indian Premier League, IPL, Most Searched Sports Event in India.

The cricketing events like the IPL 2021 and T20 World Cup 2021 were the top trends on Google in India. The trends also included football events as one of the top searched names on the Internet. The Euro 2020 which was supposed to be held in 2020 was postponed and was held this year. Euro Cup 2021 stands on number three, whereas the Tokyo Olympics 2020 that had India winning the maximum medals for the first time is the fourth-most trending name. Apart from Tokyo Olympics 2020, we also had the Paralympics 2020 which created ripples on the Internet and also was one of the searched names.

Most Searched Sports Events in Google Year in Search 2021 India:

The other events that emerged as one of the top trends in India included the tennis event like Wimbledon which was won by the Serbian ace Novak Djokovic. Paralympics also was a part of the top-10 searched names. The list was completed with the English Premier League 2021 making it to number 10.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2021 01:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).