Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Harry Fritz will take the centre stage in the third round of the Wimbledon 2021. In this article, we shall have a look at the live streaming details of the game. But before that, we shall have a glance at the preview of the match. Zverev defeats Tennys Sandgren 7-5, 6-2, 6-3 as his good form continues to rule the grass court. The two players have met each thrice and Zverev is the one who leads the head-to-head record. Zverev leads the head-to-head record winning twice and the remaining one game was won by Fritz. Roger Federer Hails Team Switzerland After Spain Beat Granit Xhaka’s Men 3-1 on Penalties in Euro 2020.

Taylor made way to the 3rd round after beating Brandon Nakashima 7-5, 3-6 6-4,7-5 in the first round. Taylor had a stunning win in the second round as he defeated Steve Johnson 6-4, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-7 (4) 6-4. Now, this was quite a hard-earned win for Taylor. The betting sites have put their money on Zverev as he holds an upper hand even in the head-to-head record. But sports can get uncertain at times. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of Wimbledon 2021 Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Harry Fritz, Men's Singles Third Round Match?

Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Harry Fritz,’s Third-round match in Wimbledon 2021 will take place on July 3, 2021 (Saturday). The match will be played on Court 1 and has a tentative start time of 04:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Wimbledon 2021 Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Harry Fritz, Men’s Singles Third Round Match? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of Wimbledon 2021 broadcast in India. Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Harry Fritz's singles Round 3 match will be broadcasted on TV on either of Star Sports Select 1 or Select 2 channels.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of Wimbledon 2021 Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Harry Fritz, Men’s Singles Third Round Match Online in India?

Those unable to catch the live action on TV can turn to online platforms. Fans can log on to Disney+ Hotstar to catch Wimbledon 2021 live streaming online. Disney+ Hotstar app and website will provide the live stream of the Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Harry Fritz clash.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 03, 2021 04:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).