Switzerland's dream run at the Euro 2020 comes to an end as they were beaten 3-1 on penalties at the Gazprom Arena. Switzerland presented quite a tough fight to Spain during the quarter-final game. Until the last minute, one could not decide which side would end up having the last laugh and the game boiled down to penalties. Spain won the match and Granit Xhaka’s men were obviously heartbroken with how things ended. Post this, Roger Federer took to social media and lauded team Switzerland for the kind of effort they had put in. Spain Beat Switzerland 3-1 on Penalties in Quarterfinal Round of Euro 2020.

The Swiss ace has been following the football team's performance quite closely and had even hailed them when they had made way into the round-of-16. Federer took to his Instagram story and posted a picture of the team celebrating a goal. "It's been an amazing summer guys. Thank you, great effort, can't wait for the World Cup," he wrote. Federer did not forget to laud team Spain for their effort as well.

Check out the post by Federer on social media:

Roger Federer's post on social media (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Talking about the game, Denis Zakaria's own goal Spain an early lead to the team and it looked as if Spain was walking away with this one quite clearly. Post this Xhedan Shakiri scored a last-minute equaliser and led the team to the score of 1-1 and the match boiled down to penalties. Spain walked away with the last laugh.

