Andy Murray is in action against Ryan Peniston in the men's singles first round of Wimbledon 2023. Murray won both the Surbiton Open and Rothesay Nottingham Open earlier in June. Andy bs Ryan Peniston match has a scheduled start time is 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the match is currently ongoing. Star Sports network is the official broadcast partner of Wimbledon 2023 in India and the live telecast would be available on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Select 1 channels. Fans can also watch live streaming of the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee.

Andy Murray vs Ryan Peniston, Wimbledon 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Blockbuster battles in store!@Vijay_Amritraj presents his thoughts on @carlosalcaraz, @steftsitsipas' headline clash against Thiem & defending champ #ElenaRybakina's chances! Tune-in to Day 2 of #WimbledonOnStar Today | 3:30 PM onwards | Star Sports Network & Disney+ Hotstar pic.twitter.com/SgCpzy07Zn — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 4, 2023

