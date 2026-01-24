The most significant drama of the day centred on world No. 2 and two-time defending champion Jannik Sinner, who faced an unexpected challenge from unseeded American Eliot Spizzirri. Sinner, visibly struggling with the intense heat and experiencing full-body cramps, dropped the opening set 6-4. The match took a contentious turn in the third set when, with Sinner trailing 3-1 and having just been broken, play was halted due to the Australian Open Heat Stress Index reaching its maximum Level 5. Following an eight-minute break and the closure of the Rod Laver Arena roof, Sinner remarkably broke back immediately, eventually winning the match 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Jannik Sinner Advances To Fourth Round

Post-match, Sinner conceded he "got lucky with the heat rule," a sentiment echoed by some commentators, while also facing criticism for alleged serve clock manipulation. Sinner's hard-won victory sets up a highly anticipated clash in the fourth round, where he will face fellow Italian Luciano Darderi.

The Impact of Melbourne's Heat

The extreme weather conditions were a dominant narrative throughout Day 7. With temperatures forecast to hit 40°C, tournament organisers implemented the Extreme Heat Protocol, which measures four climate factors: air temperature, radiant heat, humidity, and wind speed. Play on all outside courts was suspended when the Heat Stress Index reached Level 5, with matches expected to be on hold for at least three hours. To mitigate the early heat, matches on arena courts began at an earlier time of 10:30 AM local time. Players described the conditions as brutal, with some appearing "zombie-like" and suffering from cramps, highlighting the severe physical toll of competing in such an environment. Spectators were also advised to take precautions, including wearing hats, applying sunscreen, and staying hydrated.

As the Australian Open moves into its second week, the challenges posed by both the competition and the climate remain significant. Day 7 underscored the resilience required to succeed in Melbourne, with players navigating not only formidable opponents but also the demanding Australian summer heat, promising further compelling narratives as the tournament progresses.

