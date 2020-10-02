Dominic Thiem will play Norwegian Casper Ruud in the French Open 2020 men’s singles third round match on October 2, 2020 (Friday). Thiem beat former Grand Slam champion Marin Cilic and Jack Sock in the opening two rounds. His opponent, the 28th seeded Ruud overcame Tommy Paul in five sets in the second round having beaten Yuichi Sugita in the first round. Meanwhile, fans searching for how to watch the live streaming online and live telecast details for Dominic Thiem vs Casper Ruud third-round match in men’s singles should scroll down for all information, including live-action on Hotstar.

Thiem is chasing his third successive final at Roland Garros. He lost both of those final clashes to Rafael Nadal. But the Austrian arrived in Paris with a maiden US Open Grand Slam win and will be confident of clinching second tennis major if he reaches the final.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of French Open 2020 Dominic Thiem vs Casper Ruud Men’s Singles Third-Round Match?

Dominic Thiem vs Casper Ruud match in French Open 2020 will be played at the Philippe-Chatrier Court in Roland Garro. The men’s singles third-round match will take place on October 2, 2020 (Friday) and it has a tentative start time of 02:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Dominic Thiem vs Casper Ruud Men’s Singles Third-Round Match of French Open 2020? Which TV Channels Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Fans in India can catch the live action of Dominic Thiem vs Casper Ruud match on Star Sports channels. To watch the live telecast of the men’s singles third-round match, fans need to tune into Star Sport 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels on their television sets.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of French Open 2020 Dominic Thiem vs Casper Ruud Men’s Singles Third-Round Match Online in India?

Live-action will also be available on online platforms. Fans not able to follow the game live on television can watch it online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the match online for its fans in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 02, 2020 01:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).