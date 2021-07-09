Matteo Berrettini would take on Hubert Hurkacz in the men's singles semi-final of Wimbledon 2021 on Friday. The match would be played at the Centre Court and is slated to be played at 6:00 PM IST (Indian standard time). Hurkacz pulled off arguably the biggest victory of his career when he defeated the mighty Roger Federer in the quarter-finals on Tuesday. Hurkacz not just won, but he outclassed the 20-time Grand Slam champion in all three sets. His next challenge would be in the form of Berrettini, who has been in good form in this competition as well. Berrettini defeated the likes of Ivashka, Bedene, Van de Zandschulp, G Pella and Felix Auger Aliassime en route to the semi-final.

Hurkacz holds the advantage when it comes to head-to-head comparisons between with the duo meeting just once so far. That was back in the Miami Open where Hurkacz had defeated the Italian.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of Wimbledon 2021 Matteo Berrettini vs Hubert Hurkacz Men's Singles Round of Semi-Final?

Matteo Berrettini vs Hubert Hurkacz Semifinal in Wimbledon 2021 will take place on July 09, 2021 (Thursday). The match will be played on Centre Court and has a tentative start time of 06:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Wimbledon 2021 Matteo Berrettini vs Hubert Hurkacz Men's Singles Semi-Final Match? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of Wimbledon 2021 broadcast in India. Matteo Berrettini vs Hubert Hurkacz Men's singles semi-final match will be available on either of Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD and Star Sports Select 2/HD channels.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of Matteo Berrettini vs Hubert Hurkacz Men's Semi-Final Match Online in India?

Fans can log on to Disney +Hotstar app and webiste to catch Wimbledon 2021 live streaming online . No free live streaming of Wimbledon 2021 is available and users will have to pay a subscription fee.