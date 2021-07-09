What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of Wimbledon 2021 Matteo Berrettini vs Hubert Hurkacz Men's Singles Round of Semi-Final?
Matteo Berrettini vs Hubert Hurkacz Semifinal in Wimbledon 2021 will take place on July 09, 2021 (Thursday). The match will be played on Centre Court and has a tentative start time of 06:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).
Where to Watch the Live Telecast Wimbledon 2021 Matteo Berrettini vs Hubert Hurkacz Men's Singles Semi-Final Match? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?
Star Sports Network holds the official rights of Wimbledon 2021 broadcast in India. Matteo Berrettini vs Hubert Hurkacz Men's singles semi-final match will be available on either of Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD and Star Sports Select 2/HD channels.
Where to Watch the Live Streaming of Matteo Berrettini vs Hubert Hurkacz Men's Semi-Final Match Online in India?
Fans can log on to Disney +Hotstar app and webiste to catch Wimbledon 2021 live streaming online . No free live streaming of Wimbledon 2021 is available and users will have to pay a subscription fee.
