Roger Federer Posts Black Image on Twitter in Solidarity With Protests in America

Roger Federer (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The killing of African-American man George Floyd in Minneapolis sparked protest all around the United Stand of America and people from all over the world also raised their voice against racisms. Following the tragic incidence, many people of sports fraternity took to their social media accounts and expressed their agony over Floyd’s death and urged everyone to support #BlackLivesMatter. Swiss Tennis star Roger Federer also joined the list and showcased his support for the Black people. Following the trend, the 20-time Grand Slam winner took to his official Twitter account and shared a picture of a black square along with a heart emoji. Who Was George Floyd? Why Was He Detained? Here's Why.

Netizens were also happy seeing the swiss maestro’s stand against the social injustice as they filled the comment section of the post with praises. Racism has certainly been a problem for many athletes over the years. On many instances, players had to face derogatory comments on the basis of their caste, religion and race. Recently, the likes of West Indies cricketers Darren Sammy, Chris Gayle and Manchester United's Paul Pogba also revealed that they also have been subjected to racial abuse while condemning Floyd’s death. Meanwhile, let’s look at Federer’s post. Darren Sammy Urges ICC and Other Cricket Boards to Support #BlackLivesMatter to Fight Racism.

View Post:

George Floyd, a 46-year-old man, died after a white police officer named Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck. The final moments of Floyd were caught in a video by an eyewitness in which Floyd can be heard saying '“I can’t breathe,” several times to the officer. The video apparently got viral on social media and people all over the US came out in protest.