Andy Roddick Jumps in Support of Roger Federer After Novak Djokovic's Mother Labels Swiss Maestro 'Arrogant'

Andy Roddick has disagreed with Novak Djokovic's mother Dijana who a few days back said Roger Federer is bit arrogant. Djokovic's mother during an interview with Serbian publication Sport Blic recalled scenes at the 2019 Wimbledon final between her son and Federer. She felt when everyone was supporting Federer, and it was divine intervention that helped Djokovic win the title. Meanwhile, Roddick, former Federer rival, believes 'arrogant' isn't the word to describe the Swiss Maestro.

“In a stadium where everyone was cheering on Roger Federer, we were just a handful of fans for Novak. It’s not nice that I’m annoyed by Federer or others at such moments. But it annoyed me because Federer is a bit arrogant,” Dijana had ranted.

"It's just unnecessary. I don't know if we need to throw this around from the sidelines. I think it probably wouldn't be one of my first 6000 words that I would use to describe Roger," Roddick told Tennis Channel as he supported the Swiss tennis ace.

Despite facing two championship points, Djokovic managed to outplay Federer 7–6(7–5), 1–6, 7–6(7–4), 4–6, 13–12(7–3) in a contest that lasted four hours and 58 minutes. It was the longest singles final in Wimbledon history. The title continues to be with Djokovic as this year’s tournament was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.