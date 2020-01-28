Novak Djokovic vs Milos Raonic, Australian Open 2020 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Live Telecast of Aus Open Men’s Singles Quarter-Final Tennis Match?

Novak Djokovic (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Novak Djokovic and Milos Raonic will be having a faceoff with each other the men’s quarter-final round of the Australian Open 2020 at the Rod Laver Arena. In this article, we bring you the live streaming and telecast details of the match, but before that, let’s have a look at the head-to-head record of both players and their previous performances of Australian Open 2019. The two players are locking horns with each other for the 10th time in their careers. The head-to-head record bows in favour of the Serbian player as he has beaten Milos on all the nine occasions. Coco Bid Ends in Tears as Djokovic, Federer Blast into Quarter-finals.

The last time the two players played against each other, the Serbian player walked away with a stunning win 7-5 4-6 6-3 at Cincinnati in 2018. This time as well all bets are placed on Djokovic to win the game especially because he enjoys 10-0 record this year whereas Raonic has a 4-1 win-loss record in 2020. Talking about Australian Open 2019, Djoko won the tournament beating Rafael Nadal. Whereas, the Canadian player Milos Raonic bowed out of the tournament after losing to Lucas Pouille 7-6 (4), 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-4. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

When is Novak Djokovic vs Milos Raonic Men’s Singles Quarter-Final Match at Australian Open 2020

Novak Djokovic will take on Canada’s Milos Raonic on January 28, 2020 (Monday) in the quarter-finals of Australian Open 2020 men’s singles. The Australian Open 2020 will take place at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park and begin from 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Novak Djokovic vs Milos Raonic, Australian Open 2020 Men’s Singles Quarter-finals Match Live Telecast

Sony Pictures Networks holds the broadcast rights of Australian Open in India. So, you can watch Novak Djokovic vs Milos Raonic, Australian Open 2020 men’s quarter-final match’s live telecast on Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 (matches with Hindi commentary).

Novak Djokovic vs Milos Raonic, Australian Open 2020 Men’s Singles Quarter-Final Match Live Streaming Online

As Sony Pictures Networks has the broadcast rights, the live online streaming of Novak Djokovic vs Milos Raonic men’s singles quarter-final round will be available on its OTT platform SonyLIV mobile app and website.

Both the players have played four matches in the tournament so far. The Serbian player has lost one set, on the other hand, the Canadia hasn’t lost a single set so far. Raonic made his way into the quarter after beating Lorenzo Giustino 6-2 6-1 6-3, whereas the Serbian defeated Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6 (5), 6-2, 2-6, 6-1.