Novak Djokovic and Richard Berankis are all set to lock horns against each other in the French Open 2021. The third round of the men's will be played at the Court Philippe CHARTIER. We shall go through the live streaming and online telecast details of the game, but that would be for the latter part of the article. First, we shall have a look at the preview of the game. So this is the fourth time that the two players are facing each other in their careers. Russia's Yana Sizikova Arrested for Alleged Match-Fixing at 2020 French Open.

The Serbian tennis ace has a sweeping majority when it comes to head-to-head records. He has won all three games against Richard Berankis. The two met each other last time in the French Open 2020 where Djoko walked away with a 6-1 6-2 6-2 in the 2nd round. Richard Berankis was thus ousted from the second round of the French Open 2020. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of the French Open 2021 Novak Djokovic vs Richard Berankis Men's Singles Match?

Novak Djokovic vs Richard Berankismatch in French Open 2021 will take place on June 05, 2021 (Saturday). The match will be played at the Philippe-Chatrier Court and has a tentative start time 04:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Novak Djokovic vs Richard Berankis Men's Singles Match of French Open 2021? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of the French Open 2021 broadcast in India and will broadcast the Novak Djokovic vs Richard Berankis Men's Singles Match on TV. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD or Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD to get the live telecast.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of French Open 2021 Novak Djokovic vs Richard Berankis Men's Singles Match Online in India?

Novak Djokovic vs Richard Berankis Men's Singles Match live streaming will be available online. Tennis fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney, Star Sports OTT platform and Tennis TV to catch French Open 2021 live streaming online. But they will have to pay a subscription fee.

