Roger Federer has made it clear that his participation in the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 depends on how he performs at the Wimbledon 2021. Earlier, Federer withdrew from French Open 2021 to be fit for Wimbledon. The 39-year-old decided to leave Roland Garros after the third-round victory. Meanwhile, at Wimbledon, Federer is targeting the record 21st Grand Slam title. Roger Federer Sweats it Out in the Court Ahead of Wimbledon 2021 (Watch Video).

"With the team we decided we're going to reassess the situation after Wimbledon because ... obviously if I play really good here or really bad, I think it has an impact on how everything might look in the summer," Federer was quoted as saying by ESPN.

"Still my feeling is I would like to go to the Olympics. I would like to play as many tournaments as possible. But I think we decided now let's just get through Wimbledon, sit down as a team, and then decide where we go from there. Roger Federer Posts Picture from All England Club Ahead of Wimbledon 2021 Main Draw (See Photo).

"I wish I could tell you more. In previous years it was definitely easier. At the moment things are not as simple as in the past. With age you have to be more selective. You can't play it all. I will know in a few weeks," he added.

Federer will open his Wimbledon 2021 campaign against France’s Adrian Mannarino on June 28 in the first-round clash. The Swiss tennis star has won eight Wimbledon titles thus far.

