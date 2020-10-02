Defending French Open champion, Rafael Nadal will face Stefano Travaglia in French Open 2020 men’s singles third-round match. Nadal, 12-time champion at Roland Garros, is chasing a record 13th title at the French Open. His opponent Stefano Travaglia has reached the third round of French Open for the first time. Nadal beat Egor Gerasimov and Mackenzie McDonald in the opening two rounds while Travaglia overcame Pablo Andujar and Kei Nishikori in the first two rounds. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for how to watch the free live telecast and live streaming online of Rafael Nadal vs Stefano Travaglia men’s singles third-round match should scroll down for all information, including live-action on Hotstar.

Nadal withdrew from US Open to stay in Europe and prepare for the French Open. He was knocked out of the Italian Open Quarter-finals by Diego Schwartzman a week before the French Open. But Nadal has shown great form in both the matches he has played so far at Roland Garros. He dropped only four games in the second-round against Mackenzie McDonald and is yet to drop a set.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of French Open 2020 Rafael Nadal vs Stefano Travaglia Men’s Singles Third-Round Match?

Rafael Nadal vs Stefano Travaglia match in the third round of French Open 2020 will be played at the Philippe-Chatrier Court in Roland Garros. The match will take place on October 2, 2020 (Friday) and it has a tentative start time of 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Rafael Nadal vs Stefano Travaglia Men’s Singles Third-Round Match of French Open 2020? Which TV Channels Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Live-action of Rafael Nadal vs Stefano Travaglia men’s singles third-round match will be available on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the French Open in India. Fans in India can switch to Star Sport 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels on their television sets to live telecast the match.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of French Open 2020 Rafael Nadal vs Stefano Travaglia Men’s Singles Third-Round Match Online in India?

Fans in India can also follow the match live on online media platform. Disney + Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the Rafael Nadal vs Stefano Travaglia men’s singles third-round match of French Open 2020 online for its fans in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 02, 2020 04:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).