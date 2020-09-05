The duo of Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov will take on Germans Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Miles in the Round of 16 of US Open 2020. The clash will be played at the Court 11 on September 5, 2020 (late Saturday night). The Indian Canadian pair will be hoping to make it to the quarter-finals of Grand Slam competition. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live streaming details of Rohan Bopanna-Denis Shapovalov vs Kevin Krawietz-Andreas Miles can scroll down below for more details. Sumit Nagal Crashes Out of US Open 2020 After Second-Round Defeat to Dominic Thiem.

Rohan Bopanna is the lone surviving Indian player in the competition after Sumit Nagal and Divij Sharan bowled out in the second round. Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov defeated American duo Ernesto Escobedo and Noah Rubin 6-2. 6-4 in straight sets as they looked at the top of their game and similar performance could well see them advance to the next round.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of US Open 2020 Rohan Bopanna/Denis Shapovalov vs Kevin Krawietz/Andreas Miles Men’s Doubles Round of 16 Match?

Rohan Bopanna/Denis Shapovalov vs Kevin Krawietz/Andreas Miles match in the Round of 16 of men’s doubles US Open 2020 will be played at Court 11, New York at Court 6. The second-round match will take place on September 06 (Saturday) and it has a tentative start time of 12:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Rohan Rohan Bopanna/Denis Shapovalov vs Kevin Krawietz/Andreas Miles, Men’s Doubles Round of 16 Match of US Open 2020? Which TV Channels Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Live telecast of Rohan Rohan Bopanna/Denis Shapovalov vs Kevin Krawietz/Andreas Miles match in US Open 2020 men’s doubles will be available on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for US Open 2020 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD to catch the live-action.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of US Open 2020 Rohan Bopanna/Denis Shapovalov vs Kevin Krawietz/Andreas Miles Men’s Doubles Round of 16 Match Online in India?

Fans in India can also catch live action on online platforms. Rohan Bopanna/Denis Shapovalov vs Kevin Krawietz/Andreas Miles men’s doubles match will be available for live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar VIP, the online media streaming partner of Star Network. Fans can live stream the second-round match either on the Hotstar mobile application or on the website.

