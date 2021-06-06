The French Open 2021 men's double's has the match Marcelo Arevalo and Matwe Middelkoop vs Rohan Bopanna and Franko Skugor on the card for the fans. This is the third round for the Needless to say that the fans back home in India, are cheering for Bopanna. The match will be held at Court 14. In this article, we shall be bringing to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the event. Before getting into the details, let's have a look at Rohan Bopanna's journey so far. Roger Federer Could Pull Out of French Open 2021, Says ‘We Have to Decide What Will be Best for Wimbledon’.

The Indian tennis star, alongside his Croatian partner Franko Skugor, defeated Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili and Andre Begemann of Germany, 6-4, 6-2. Bopanna and Skugor played against the American pair Frances Tiafo and Nicholas Monroe on Thursday. Bopanna and his teammates emerged victoriously by beating their rivals 6-4, 7-5. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of the French Open 2021 Rohan Bopanna/Franko Skugor vs Marcelo Arevalo/Matwe Middelkoop Men's Doubles Match?

Rohan Bopanna/Franko Skugor vs Marcelo Arevalo/Matwe Middelkoop's doubles match in French Open 2021 will take place on June 06, 2021 (Sunday). The match will be played on Court 14 and it has a tentative start time of 08:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Rohan Bopanna/Franko Skugor vs Marcelo Arevalo/Matwe Middelkoop Men's Doubles Match of French Open 2021? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of the French Open 2021 broadcast in India and will broadcast the Rohan Bopanna/Franko Skugor vs Marcelo Arevalo/Matwe Middelkoop Men's Doubles Match on TV. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD or Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD to get the live telecast of the match.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of French Open 2021 Rohan Bopanna/Franko Skugor vs Marcelo Arevalo/Matwe Middelkoop Men's Doubles Match Online in India?

Rohan Bopanna/Franko Skugor vs Marcelo Arevalo/Matwe Middelkoop Men’s Doubles Match live streaming will be available online. Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney and Tennis TV to catch French Open 2021 live streaming online and will have to pay a subscription fee.

