Roger Federer could have skimmed through the third round of the French Open 2021 by beating Germany's Dominik Koepfer 7-6, 6-7, 7-6, 7-5. But don't be surprised if Federer decides to pull out from Roland Garros. After winning the match, Federer went onto reveal that he didn't expect to win three matches over here. He went on to say that his participation in the fourth round depends on his fitness and stamina. While speaking about the fourth round, the 20-time Grand Slam winner said, "I don't know if I'm going to play. I have to see with the team." Roger Federer Wins Third Round of French Open 2021 Against Dominik Koepfer Late at Night, Thanks Officials For Not Falling Asleep (Watch Video).

The Swiss ace also pointed out that there is no gap between French Open and the Halle Open, thus things will not be as easy."I don't have the week in between here and Halle, like normal, to see, like, what's best now if you count back from Wimbledon and so forth," Roger Federer explained. Talking about the match last night, Federer had lost the second set during the game but made a strong comeback in the third. The Swiss ace spent more than three and a half hours on the court, which was not normal at all for him.

His grit on the court against the German bag his applauds by Andy Murray who posted a tweet on social media and praised Federer. Murray labelled him as an inspiration. The fans are hoping to see Federer in the fourth round but also want him to be fit for the upcoming tournaments.

