After securing a win over compatriots Ankita Raina and Ramkumar Ramanathan, the mixed doubles pair of Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna would now take on Aidan McHugh and Emily Webley-Smith in the Wimbledon on Saturday, July 3. The second-round match would be played in Court 14 and is scheduled to start at 9:35 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). When Mirza and Bopanna had taken the field against Raina and Ramanathan, a day ago, it was for the very first time that two Indians teams took on each other in a Grand Slam tournament in the Open Era. Having overcome that challenge, they would now look forward to facing the English duo of McHugh and Webley-Smith. For fans wanting to know the live streaming details of this match, please scroll below. Wimbledon 2021: Sania Mirza/Rohan Bopanna Defeat Ankita Raina/Ramkumar Ramanathan In Straight Sets

Bopanna and Mirza would be very confident, walking into this clash. Having won 6-2, 7-6(5) in a first-round clash that lasted just over an hour, the duo looks to be in good form and a win over their British counterparts on Saturday would indeed boost their confidence and chances to end up with the trophy.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of Wimbledon 2021 Sania Mirza/ Rohan Bopanna vs Aidan McHugh/Emily Webley-Smith Mixed Doubles Second Round Match?

Sania Mirza/ Rohan Bopanna vs Aidan McHugh/Emily Webley-Smith's second-round mixed doubles match in Wimbledon 2021 will take place on July 3, 2021 (Friday). The match will be played on Court 14 and will not start anytime before 09:35 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Wimbledon 2021 Sania Mirza/ Rohan Bopanna vs Aidan McHugh/Emily Webley-Smith Mixed Doubles Second Round Match? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of Wimbledon 2021 broadcast in India. So, Sania Mirza/ Rohan Bopanna vs Aidan McHugh/Emily Webley-Smith mixed doubles round one match will be available on Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Sports Select 2/HD channels.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of Wimbledon 2021 Sania Mirza/ Rohan Bopanna vs Aidan McHugh/Emily Webley-Smith Mixed Singles Round 2 Match Online in India?

Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney to catch Wimbledon 2021 live streaming online to watch Sania Mirza/ Rohan Bopanna vs Aidan McHugh/Emily Webley-Smith match. No free live streaming of Wimbledon 2021 is available and users will have to pay a subscription fee.

