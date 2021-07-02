Sania Mirza/Rohan Bopanna defeated Ankita Raina/Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-2, 7-6 to book a place in the second round of Wimbledon 2021.

Wimbledon: Sania Mirza & Rohan Bopanna get the better of compatriots Ankita Raina & Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-2, 7-6 in Mixed Doubles 1st round. Raina & Ramanathan won 💷1500 (Rs 1.5 lacs) for entering main draw. #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/h3Pl49NHim — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 2, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)