It's all about India at Court 8 at the Wimbledon 2021. The mixed doubles event will witness the game between Sania Mirza/ Rohan Bopanna vs Ankita Raina/Ramakumar Ramanathan. In this article, we shall take you through the live streaming details of the game. But before that. let's have a look at the preview of the game. Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna were supposed to take on Marton Fucsovics and Timea Babos at Court 8, the latter pair retired from the game and now they are facing Raina and Ramanathan. Sania Mirza/ Bethanie Mattek-Sands Beat Alexa Guarachi/Desirae Krawczyk 7-4, 6-3 in Wimbledon 2021.

Even Twitter was buzzing with the news of the Indian pairs coming head-t-head with each other. Sania Mirza will be high on confidence as she won the women's singles event on Thursday. Ankita and Ramkumar were a late entry to the main draw of the mixed doubles event after Fucsovics and Babos withdrew. The winners here will make it to the second round and will face Nicolas Mahut and Kristina Mladenovic. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of Wimbledon 2021Sania Mirza/ Rohan Bopanna vs Ankita Raina/Ramakumar Ramanathan Mixed Doubles First Round Match?

Sania Mirza/ Rohan Bopanna vs Ankita Raina/Ramakumar Ramanathan's first-round match in Wimbledon 2021 will take place on July 2, 2021 (Friday). The match will be played on Court 8 and will not start anytime before 04:50 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Wimbledon 2021 Sania Mirza/ Rohan Bopanna vs Ankita Raina/Ramakumar Ramanathan Mixed Doubles First Round Match? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of Wimbledon 2021 broadcast in India. So, Sania Mirza/ Rohan Bopanna vs Ankita Raina/Ramakumar Ramanathan mixed doubles round one match will be available on Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Sports Select 2/HD channels.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of Wimbledon 2021 Sania Mirza/ Rohan Bopanna vs Ankita Raina/Ramakumar Ramanathan Mixed Singles Round 1 Match Online in India?

Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney to catch Wimbledon 2021 live streaming online to watch Sania Mirza/ Rohan Bopanna vs Ankita Raina/Ramakumar Ramanathan match. No free live streaming of Wimbledon 2021 is available and users will have to pay a subscription fee.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 02, 2021 03:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).