Miami [US], March 22: Italian tennis superstar and world number two Jannik Sinner started off his title bid at Miami with a convincing win over Damir Dzumhur in the first round.

On Saturday night, Sinner, the recently crowned Indian Wells Open winner, outclassed Damir 6-3, 6-3, as per ATP's official website. Wimbledon 2026 To Debut VAR; Becomes Third Grand Slam To Adopt Video Review System After US and Australian Open.

Six days after lifting his first title of the calendar year, the world number two tied with Serbian icon Novak Djokovic for the most successive sets won at ATP Masters 1000 level events, with 24. Sinner is currently on a 12-match win streak in this tournament category following title wins at Paris last November and later in California during Indian Wells. Sinner's next challenge will be the 30th seed, Corentin Moutet, who defeated Tomas Machac 6-0, 1-6, 6-4.

"I feel like the scoreboard matters at times," said Sinner on his streak of straight set wins at the ATP Masters 1000 events. "For me, I try to improve as a player and put myself in the position to play as many matches as possible. I always treat every opponent in the same way, trying to come on court and do my best with a great attitude and trying to go for it."

The Italian is chasing his second title out here in Miami, where he first triumphed back in 2024. It was his top-class serving which helped him dominate Damir, the world number 76th and he won 14 out of 17 points while moving forward the net. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Starts Off Campaign With Well-Fought Win.

"For me, the transition game is very important. It is a part that we've tried to improve a lot," said Sinner. "It also depends a bit, day by day. Today, starting off with a break straightaway, I tried to be a bit aggressive."

"At times it worked very well, at times I made a couple of unforced errors, but I did not have a lot of time to adjust here. It is very different than in Indian Wells. First-round matches are never easy, so I am happy," he concluded. (ANI)

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