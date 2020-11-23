Mark Calway, better known by his in-ring name ‘The Undertaker’ announced his retirement from the WWE at the Survivor Series 2020 Pay-per-view. ‘The Deadman’ made his debut in the wrestling company at Survivor Series 1990, and after 30 years, received a fitting farewell as a parade of legends were present to celebrate ‘The Phenom’ of WWE. Relive The Deadman's Best Matches and Grand Entrances in WWE (Watch Videos).

The Undertaker had announced his retirement from in-ring action earlier this year as the news was delivered by Mark Calaway himself in the legendary wrestler's docuseries ‘Undertaker: The Last Ride.’ And on the occasion of the 30th anniversary with WWE, the company gave ‘The Phenom’ a final and a fitting farewell.

Several of The Undertaker’s friends and rivals throughout his years in WWE gathered inside the ring to pay tribute to the iconic wrestler. Jeff Hardy, Mick Foley, The Godfather, Rikishi, Kevin Nash, Ric Flair, Booker T, Shawn Michaels, Triple H and Kane were some of the legends of the company who adulated The Deadman on the night.

Following that, The Undertaker took the ring to address the WWE Universe. ‘For 30 long years, I’ve made that slow walk to this ring and have laid people to rest time and time again. And now my time has come. My time has come to let The Undertaker rest in peace,’ said the legendary wrestler as he struck his signature pose before a hologram of Paul Bearer.

It was a fitting farewell indeed to the greatest performer WWE has ever had. Over the years Mark Calaway mesmerized many with his persona of ‘The Undertaker’ and now has called time on his legendary career.

The Undertaker joined WWE (then WWF) in 1990 and made his official on-camera debut at that year's Survivor Series. He made his WrestleMania debut at the seventh edition of the Pay-per-view, an event at which he went unbeaten for 21 editions.

