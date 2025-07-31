All eyes of the MMA world are on the upcoming Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev UFC Middleweight Championship bout at UFC 319, which could decide the future of the division in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Champion Dricus du Plessis has successfully defended his title twice and is unbeaten in the UFC, which sets up a mouth-watering contest against his challenger Khamzat Chimaev, who is yet to record a loss in his MMA career. The 31-year-old Chimaev is a Russian MMA fighter who has gained a reputation for being relentless and precise with his striking, which stems from his background as a freestyle wrestler. Know About South Africa's Dricus du Plessis' Journey As Ultimate Fighting Championship Middleweight Champion Ahead of Title Bout Against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319

Chimaev's amateur record stands at an impressive one, before turning professional in 2018, where the MMA artist started by gaining two successive wins. Chimaev signed with Brave Combat Federation, where the Russian stacked up a 4-0 record, taking his MMA record to 6-0. Post-COVID, Chimaev signed with the Ultimate Fighting Championship and has risen the ranks steadily in the middleweight division to notch up a stellar 8-0 record, which we will delve into below.

Khamzat Chimaev's Unbeaten 8-0 Record in Ultimate Fighting Championship

Chimaev made his first UFC appearance against John Phillips, where the debutant won via submission. Just 10 days after his UFC debut in the Octagon, Chimaev won his second match against Rhys McKee.

The Russian MMA fighter won his third UFC fight in 17 seconds against Gerald Meerschaert at UFC Fight Night 178, earning him a record as the fastest three-fight winning streak in modern UFC history (66 days).

In a shock move, Chimaev announced his retirement in March 2021, but UFC owner Dan White stated it was due to the effects of prednisone.

At UFC 267, Chimaev returned in the Octagon and beat his opponent Li Jingliang via a technical submission in round one. Chimaev gained his first-ever win by decision victory at UFC 273 against Gilbert Burns. In his first-ever catchweight bout, Chimaev earned a victory over Kevin Holland. When Is Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev UFC 319 Match? Know Date of High-Voltage Middleweight Ultimate Fighting Championship Game

Against Kamaru Usman, who is a former UFC champion in the Welterweight division, Chimaev returned to middleweight and earned a win by majority decision.

In his latest match in UFC, Chimaev faced former Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 308, and won the fight via a submission in the first round, which helped him challenge Dricus du Plessis for the title at UFC 319.

Out of 8 UFC matches, Chimaev has won five fights in the first round itself, while two have lasted until round three, and one, his debut match, went as far as two rounds.

