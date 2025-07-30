The upcoming Ultimate Fighting Championship middleweight title bout between champion Dricus du Plessis and challenger Khamzat Chimaev, scheduled at UFC 319 in Chicago, has been the talk of the town lately. What makes the Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev bout mouth-watering is the fact that both are undefeated in the UFC, with the Russian Mixed Martial Arts fighter entering the contest with a zero-loss MMA record. When Is Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev UFC 319 Match? Know Date of High-Voltage Middleweight Ultimate Fighting Championship Game.

However, du Plessis will not be an easy ask for Chimaev, who relies on a grappling fighting style, while the UFC Middleweight Champion showcases a more unorthodox approach, which can be a challenge for Borz. This will be du Plessis' third title defence since becoming the UFC Middleweight Champion at UFC 296 in December 2023. In this article, we learn about South Africa's Dricus du Plessis' journey as Ultimate Fighting Championship middleweight champion ahead of the title bout against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319.

Dricus du Plessis Becomes One-Time UFC Middleweight Champion

Having won the number contender spot in the middleweight division, and faced Sean Strickland for the title at UFC 297. du Plessis won the UFC middleweight title bout by split decision and became the first-ever UFC Champion from South Africa.

First-Ever UFC Champion From South Africa

After 5 rounds @DricusDuPlessis gets the split decision and is YOUR NEW middleweight champion 🏆#UFC297 pic.twitter.com/xyR1Bsn2Fa — UFC (@ufc) January 21, 2024

First Defense Against Israel Adesanya

Du Plessis' first defense came against former two-time UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 205. However, the fight lasted just four rounds, with the champion winning the bout with a face crank submission, handing Adesanya his first MMA career submission loss. Dustin Poirier Lays Down His Fighting Gloves in Octagon After Losing Retirement Match At UFC 318 Against Max Holloway (Watch Video).

And Still UFC Middleweight Champion

Second Title Defense Against Sean Strickland

In his second title defense, du Plessis faced former champion Sean Strickland in a rematch of their UFC 297 bout at UFC 312. The bout went all five rounds, where du Plessis retained his UFC middleweight title, winning the fight by unanimous decision, where all three judges scored in favour of the South African MMA fighter.

Dricus du Plessis Remains A National Hero

He's got the whole country behind him 💪🇿🇦@DricusDuPlessis looks bring the belt back to South Africa once again after #UFC312! 🎥: @SuperSportTV pic.twitter.com/WpuWvViKMF — UFC (@ufc) February 6, 2025

The outcome of Du Plessis's third title defense will cement his legacy as UFC Middleweight Champion, with the title bout at UFC 319 against Khamzat Chimaev pitting two varied styles of play against each other, which could leave a long-lasting mark on the division.

