Lerone Murphy, the 34-year-old English MMA fighter, is gearing up to face Aaron Pico from the USA in the UFC featherweight co-main event. The Lerone Murphy vs Aaron Pico UFC 319 fight is set to take place at the United Center on the Near West Side of Chicago, Illinois, USA. The high-voltage fixture is scheduled to start at 7:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Sunday, August 17. Currently sitting at No. 6 in the UFC featherweight rankings, Lerone Murphy also holds a spotless record, having no losses. When Is Lerone Murphy vs Aaron Pico UFC 319 Fight? Know Date and Time in IST of High-Voltage Featherweight Ultimate Fighting Championship Match.

Popularly termed as "The Miracle", Lerone Murphy is the underdog in the concerned fight, despite maintaining an unbeaten run in his career. He, however, holds the responsibility of introducing the promotional newcomer Aaron Pico to the Octagon in UFC 319. Aaron Pico was initially scheduled to fight undefeated No. 1 contender Movsar Evloev for his debut fight, but the Russian withdrew due to injury. Despite Lerone Murphy being termed as the underdog in the concerned UFC 319 fight by many, his tally, his records are nothing short of a wonder. On that note, let's get an overview of Lerone Murphy's unbeaten run in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Lerone Murphy's 16-0-1 Unbeaten Record in MMA

As a professional MMA fighter, Lerone Murphy has been by far one of the best in the business. In the 17 MMA bouts he had to date, including nine in the UFC, Lerone Murphy has emerged victorious on 16 occasions. The only match he didn't win was also not a loss. It was a thriving split draw in his UFC debut in September 2019, against Zubaira Tukhugov in UFC 242. His record stands 16-0-1. Know About South Africa's Dricus du Plessis' Journey As Ultimate Fighting Championship Middleweight Champion Ahead of Title Bout Against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319.

Lerone Murphy entered the UFC with an all-win run and maintains his unbeaten MMA record to date. He currently has a eight-fight winning streak. If it wasn't only for that one single draw in UFC 242, Murphy would have achieved the perfect record. Post that draw in his debut, Lerone Murphy had slashed two knockouts in his next three fights, and parlayed five consecutive wins into a main event opportunity against Edson Barboza. He beat Barboza and Dan Ige too. Manchester’s “Miracle” also got a win against Josh Emmett this year, 2025.

