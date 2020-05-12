UFC Fight Night 173 Live Streaming on SonyLiv: Watch Free Live Telecast of Anthony Smith vs Glover Teixeira and Other Fights on TV in India

Anthony Smith vs Glover Teixeira (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

With almost no UFC events for more than a month, Dana White is making up for the lost time and has scheduled three Pay per views in a week. On May 13, Anthony Smith and Glover Teixeira will headline the main event of UFC Fight Night at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Meanwhile, fans searching for love streaming details of UFC Fight Night 173 can scroll down below for more details. Conor McGregor Takes Dig at Khabib Nurmagomedov, Calls Out Justin Gaethje After His UFC 249 Success.

After the success of UFC 249, two Fight Night events are planned in the next five days and this is good news for all the MMA fans over the world. No 3 ranked light Heavyweight Anthony Smith will take on No 8 Glover Teixeira. After his loss to Jon Jones in March 2019, Smith is looking to climb up the ladder for a title opportunity and a win against Teixeira will go a long way. However, the Brazilian is on a three-game unbeaten run and will prove a difficult task. UFC 249: Henry Cejudo Announces Shock Retirement After Defending his Bantamweight Title Against Dominic Cruz.

In the co-main event, Ben Rothwell will take on Ovince St Preux in the Light Heavyweight division. Other fights in the event will be Alexander Hernandez vs Drew Dober, Ricky Simon vs Ray Borg and Karl Roberson vs Marvin Vettori.

When to Watch Anthony Smith vs Glover Teixeira, UFC Fight Night 173: Know Schedule, Date, Time & Venue Details

Anthony Smith and Glover Teixeira will face each other at UFC Fight Night 173 on May 13, 2020 (Wednesday) at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. The match is scheduled to start 06:30 am (IST) on May 14 (Thursday).

How to Watch Anthony Smith vs Glover Teixeira, UFC Fight Night 173: TV Channel and Broadcast Details

Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters on UFC in India and are likely to televise the event as well. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 to catch the live-action of the clash between Anthony Smith vs Glover Teixeira at UFC Fight Night 173.

How to Watch Anthony Smith vs Glover Teixeira, UFC Fight Night 173 Online

With Sony Sports as the official broadcaster of UFC, SonyLiv will be telecasting the live-action of the event. Fans can catch the action of Anthony Smith vs Glover Teixeira at UFC Fight Night 173 on SonyLiv App and website. Apart from this, Airtel TV and Jio TV might live stream the fight as well.