Conor McGregor Takes Dig at Khabib Nurmagomedov, Calls Out Justin Gaethje After His UFC 249 Success

Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

At recently concluded UFC 249, Justin Gaethje defeated Tony Ferguson to win the interim lightweight championship. Khabib Nurmagomedov was originally scheduled for the event, but after the Russian was unable to make the fight, Justin filled in the empty slot and treated fans at home with a clinical display. After the Pay per view, former lightweight champion Conor McGregor took to social media and called out Gaethje while taking a dig at Nurmagomedov. Conor McGregor Ready for Boxing Return, Accepts Challenge From Oscar De La Hoya.

The Irishman made his return to the octagon at UFC 246, defeating Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in the very first round of the match. Since his comeback, several opponents for him have been discussed however, it looks like that Conor McGregor wants a fight with Justin Gaethje in July. While calling out Gaethje, the Irishman also took a dig at longtime rival Khabib Nurmagomedov, stating that ‘there is no danger in a man that hugs legs’. Conor McGregor in a Video Message Urges Ireland to Stay Indoors; We Have a Good, Tough Fight on Our Hands, Says UFC Star.

Justin, there is no danger in a man that hugs legs, we all know. Try and dance around what the real threat is here all you want. I am going to fucking butcher you. Your teeth. I’m going to put them on a fucking necklace. Speak on my skills as a father? You are fucking dead. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

Conor’s Twitter rant didn’t stop there as he called the current UFC undisputed lightweight champion an embarrassment. It is expected that Justin Gaethje will next fight Khabib for the title but McGregor believes that the Eagle will not show up for the match, forcing UFC to add him in the fight.

Khabib you absolute embarrassment. Scurrying, hiding rat as usual. As I have said many times. As has been seen many times. Through the pane of glass it was confirmed what was always known. “No comment” lol. An embarrassment to real fighting. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

However, Justin Gaethje’s manager Ali Abdelaziz has responded to this all-out from McGregor and told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto that the Irishman blew his chance. ‘He had his chance for that, and he picked Cowboy [in January]. He picked the easier fight. The two kings of the division are going to fight in Khabib and Justin. Conor can be the co-main event.’ Abdelaziz said.